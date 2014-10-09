FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia seals hotel after Briton dies of suspected Ebola
October 9, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Macedonia seals hotel after Briton dies of suspected Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A British man with symptoms of the Ebola virus died in Macedonia on Thursday and authorities said they had sealed off a hotel where he stayed, keeping another Briton and hotel staff inside.

A Health Ministry official said the man had arrived in the capital, Skopje, from Britain on Oct. 2 and had been rushed to hospital at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Thursday, where he died several hours later.

Dr. Jovanka Kostovska of the ministry’s commission for infectious diseases said the man had been suffering from fever, vomiting and internal bleeding, and that his condition deteriorated rapidly.

“These are all symptoms of Ebola, which raises suspicions with this patient,” Kostovska told a news conference, adding that samples had been sent to Germany for tests to confirm the cause of death. (Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

