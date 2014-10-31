FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO says 2 suspected Ebola cases in Mali, 57 contacts sought
October 31, 2014 / 12:00 PM / 3 years ago

WHO says 2 suspected Ebola cases in Mali, 57 contacts sought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Two people are suspected of having Ebola after coming into contact with a two-year-old girl who died of the disease in Mali last week, according to data from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

An epidemiological presentation by both agencies, given on Thursday and seen by Reuters on Friday, breaks down the girl’s journey from Guinea to Mali with her grandmother, five-year-old sister and her uncle, and shows she may have had contact with 141 people in all, 57 of them yet to be identified.

One of the 84 contacts who have so far been traced is suspected of having Ebola but has not been tested, the presentation shows. Another four suspected cases have been tested. Three showed negative results, with one result yet to come in. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay and John Stonestreet)

