First case of Ebola confirmed in Mali - health minister
October 23, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

First case of Ebola confirmed in Mali - health minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mali said on Thursday it had detected its first confirmed case of Ebola, making it the sixth West African country to be touched by the worst outbreak on record of the deadly haemorrhagic fever.

Health Minister Ousmane Kone told state television that the patient in the western region of Kayes was a two-year-old girl who had recently arrived from neighbouring Guinea, where the outbreak began. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Chris Reese)

