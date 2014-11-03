FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO says currently no Ebola cases in Mali, 39 contacts sought
November 3, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

WHO says currently no Ebola cases in Mali, 39 contacts sought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mali currently has no Ebola cases but 39 people are still being sought after sharing public transport with a two-year-old who died from the disease, the country’s only case of the virus, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

A WHO spokeswoman said 108 contacts were being followed up, including 33 health workers, but epidemiologists believe the 39 contacts who have not been traced are at low risk, as they are unlikely to have had physical contact with the sick toddler.

The girl’s five-year-old sister had a fever and was tested and found to be suffering from malaria, not Ebola. Other family members are under observation in the same hospital and doing well, with no fever or other symptoms, the WHO said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Robert Evans)

