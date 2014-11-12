Nurse who was Mali's second Ebola case dies -government

BAMAKO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A 25-year-old nurse who was Mali’s second Ebola victim has died, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government said that all necessary steps to identify people who had come into contact with the nurse, who died on Tuesday evening, had been taken. It did not say how many people were being traced.

The case involving the nurse at a private medical clinic in the capital, Bamako, is unrelated to Mali’s first Ebola victim, a two-year-old girl from Guinea who died last month. (Writing by David Lewis, editing by John Stonestreet)