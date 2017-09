DAKAR, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Friday the first confirmed Ebola patient in Mali had travelled by bus through the country while showing symptoms and there had been multiple opportunities for exposure involving many people.

The WHO also called on Mali to accelerate the completion of an isolation facility in the capita, Bamako, and keep the public informed of the situation as it evolves. (Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)