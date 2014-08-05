FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola has no impact yet on Marriott -CEO
#Market News
August 5, 2014

Ebola has no impact yet on Marriott -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hotel group Marriott is watching the spread of the Ebola virus in Africa but so far it has not hit countries where the group operates, CEO Arne Sorenson said on Tuesday.

“The Ebola issue is not a positive one in terms of travel to Africa,” Sorenson said in response to a question on the sidelines of the U.S.-Africa Business Forum.

“By and large, it is focused on countries we don’t operate hotels in today and they are not big destinations for the rest of the world but that’s obviously something we’ll have to watch.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Trott)

