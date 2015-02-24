FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medicago wins contract to develop Ebola treatments
#Healthcare
February 24, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Medicago wins contract to develop Ebola treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Medicago said it received a contract from a U.S. federal agency to develop three different potential treatments for Ebola.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has told the company that its anti-Ebola treatments should be efficient as Mapp Biopharmaceutical’s ZMapp.

The company said on Tuesday it would make the antibodies in its Quebec facility for a study in non-human primates.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
