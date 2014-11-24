FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck buys rights to NewLink's experimental Ebola vaccine
November 24, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Merck buys rights to NewLink's experimental Ebola vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc will buy worldwide commercial rights to NewLink Genetics Corp’s experimental Ebola vaccine.

Merck will have the right to research, develop, manufacture, and distribute the vaccine, rVSV-EBOV, as well as any follow-on products, the companies said in a joint statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which originally developed the vaccine, will retain non-commercial rights to the drug.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has announced plans to start a large late-stage study of the vaccine in early 2015. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

