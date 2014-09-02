FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wealthy nations must send medical teams to halt Ebola outbreak - MSF
September 2, 2014

Wealthy nations must send medical teams to halt Ebola outbreak - MSF

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The worst ever outbreak of the Ebola virus will not be halted unless wealthy nations dispatch specialised biological disaster response teams to West Africa to stop its spread, the head of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said.

“Six months into the worst Ebola epidemic in history, the world is losing the battle to contain it,” MSF President Joanne Liu said in a speech to U.N. member states. She said that aid charities and West African governments did not have the capacity to stem the outbreak and needed foreign states to intervene. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)

