#Healthcare
September 25, 2014 / 3:53 PM / 3 years ago

Third Ebola patient treated in the U.S. free from virus - doctors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The third U.S. patient to be treated in the United States for Ebola is now free of the virus, doctors at the Nebraska Medical Center and the patient said in a news conference on Thursday.

“The CDC has declared me safe and free of virus. Thank God. I love you all,” Dr. Rick Sacra, 51, a Boston obstetrician who developed Ebola while treating patients as a medical missionary at a hospital in Liberia, told a news conference.

Sacra was treated with an experimental drug called TKM-Ebola made by Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp , and also received a “convalescent serum” made up of antibodies taken from the blood of U.S. Ebola survivor and fellow missionary Dr. Kent Brantly.

The fourth unidentified patient with Ebola to be treated in the U.S. is still in treatment at Emory University in Atlanta.

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
