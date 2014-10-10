FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airplane held on tarmac at Las Vegas airport due to Ebola scare
October 10, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

Airplane held on tarmac at Las Vegas airport due to Ebola scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A commercial airplane was being held on the tarmac of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Friday due to an Ebola scare involving two people, and a local hospital was readying itself to receive possible patients, a spokeswoman said.

“There’s a plane that’s been quarantined on the tarmac at McCarran,” University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said, adding that the concern stemmed from two people with possible Ebola symptoms. An airport spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Steve Gorman)

