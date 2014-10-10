UPDATE 1-Airplane briefly quarantined in Las Vegas due to Ebola false alarm

(Recasts with all-clear called)

LAS VEGAS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Delta Air Lines plane was briefly quarantined on the tarmac of Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on Friday due to an Ebola scare that turned out to be a false alarm, and an all-clear has been issued, airline and hospital officials said.

A Delta spokesman said the concern began after a passenger on the flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport reported feeling unwell. The crew alerted authorities on the ground, and emergency medical teams met the plane when it landed at McCarran.

After evaluating the passenger, it was determined “this was not a communicable disease event,” airline spokesman Morgan Durrant said.

The 160 passengers aboard were allowed to leave the plane after a brief delay caused by the scare, which turned out to be a false alarm, he said.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said her hospital had been preparing to receive a possible Ebola patients, but that it had been determined the passenger was not suffering from the deadly disease.

An airport spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment, and a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman also had no immediate information. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)