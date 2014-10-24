FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heathcare worker at Newark airport to be quarantined on Ebola fears
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 24, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

Heathcare worker at Newark airport to be quarantined on Ebola fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A healthcare worker who had been treating patients in West Africa was detained at Newark Liberty International Airport and will be quarantined, in line with a new policy aimed at reducing risk from the Ebola virus, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Friday.

“Her next stop was going to be here in New York,” Christie said during a news conference announcing the mandatory quarantine policy. “A quarantine order will be issued.”

Christie’s remarks about the quarantined healthcare worker were first reported by CNBC. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.