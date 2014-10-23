FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City says hospital testing doctor with Ebola-like symptoms
October 23, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

New York City says hospital testing doctor with Ebola-like symptoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A New York City hospital is running Ebola tests on a doctor who returned to the United States from West Africa with a fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, the city’s Health Department said on Thursday.

Preliminary test results were expected in the next 12 hours, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement.

The patient being treated at Bellevue Hospital is a healthcare worker who returned to the United States within the past 21 days from one of the three African countries facing the Ebola outbreak, it said. (Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Sandra Maler)

