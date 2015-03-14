FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American in Honduras isolated pending tests for Ebola
March 14, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

American in Honduras isolated pending tests for Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA, March 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen has been hospitalized in Honduras while he is screened for Ebola, health authorities in the Central American country said on Friday.

The 66-year-old American, who has not been identified, had spent time in Liberia before coming to Honduras on March 11, authorities said.

Although he didn’t have any symptoms when he arrived in the country, he was hospitalized with a 100.4 degree fever on Friday in Comayagua, about an hour north of the capital Tegucigalpa, an owner of the hospital, Juviny Ochoa, told Reuters.

The deputy minister of health, Francis Contreras, told local television that authorities were taking precautions because the patient had been in an African country.

“We have adopted international health protocols to treat these kinds of cases,” Contreras said. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner & Kim Coghill)

