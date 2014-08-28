FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doctor dies of Ebola in Nigeria's oil hub Port Harcourt
August 28, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Doctor dies of Ebola in Nigeria's oil hub Port Harcourt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A doctor in Nigeria’s oil industry hub of Port Harcourt has died from Ebola fever, after he was infected by man linked to the first case in Africa’s most populous country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Heath Ministry spokesman Dan Nwomeh said the doctor had treated a primary contact of Patrick Sawyer, the Liberian who brought Ebola to Lagos.

Port Harcourt lies at the heart of Nigeria’s two million barrels per day oil industry and is a hub for expatriate workers in major international oil companies. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Toby Chopra)

