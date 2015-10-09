FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian at centre of Ebola scare did not have the virus - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A person who died in a suspected case of Ebola in Nigeria, triggering a scare and the quarantine of 10 others, did not have the deadly virus, World Health Organization spokesman Gregory Hartl said by email on Friday.

“(The) dead person tested negative for Ebola. So this person is not going to be the source of an Ebola event,” Hartl wrote.

A laboratory investigation showed the dead person did not have Ebola or Lassa fever, Hartl said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

