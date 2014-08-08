FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Jonathan declares state of emergency over Ebola
August 8, 2014

Nigeria's Jonathan declares state of emergency over Ebola

ABUJA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Goodluck Jonathan declared a national state of emergency on Friday over the Ebola outbreak in Africa’s most populous country, and he approved 1.9 billion naira ($11.6 mln) of emergency funds to contain it.

Nigeria has confirmed seven cases of Ebola since a man fell sick on arrival from Liberia, two of whom have died. Several dozens of people who came into contact with the man are under surveillance. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

