Novavax's Ebola vaccine shows promise in early-stage trial

July 21 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said its experimental Ebola vaccine induced a substantial immune response to the deadly infection in an early-stage trial involving 230 healthy adults.

The Ebola GP Vaccine was well tolerated and elicited very high Ebola antibody responses at all dose levels, the company said on Tuesday.

The Ebola epidemic in West Africa is the largest on record and has killed more than 11,200 people. Vaccines being developed by Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson have entered mid-stage studies.

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax’s shares have risen more than 50 percent since Feb. 12, when the company said it began testing its Ebola vaccine in humans. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)