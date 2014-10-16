FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama cancels Thursday travel to focus on Ebola response - White House
October 16, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Obama cancels Thursday travel to focus on Ebola response - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama canceled a trip to Rhode Island and New York on Thursday to focus on his administration’s response to domestic cases of Ebola, the White House said late on Wednesday.

Obama had planned to talk about the economy in Rhode Island and fundraise for Democrats in New York, but for the second consecutive day ditched his plans in response to growing public concern about the Ebola virus after a second person was diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

