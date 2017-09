WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United States will ramp up its response to the Ebola crisis in West Africa with plans to build 17 treatment centers, train thousands of healthcare workers and establish a military control center for coordination, U.S. officials said.

The plan will be unveiled by President Barack Obama on Tuesday, senior administration officials told reporters in a conference call on Monday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Nick Macfie)