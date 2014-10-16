U.S. still opposed to West Africa travel ban -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The United States remains opposed to a ban on travel from West Africa, the White House said on Thursday, resisting pressure from some U.S. lawmakers for such a ban to limit the risk of an Ebola outbreak.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there remains a need to keep transportation lines open to deliver much-needed supplies to West Africa to deal with the Ebola outbreak there.

He also said officials want to make sure that people traveling from the area are properly screened.

“We want to make sure that individuals who are traveling to the United States are monitored ... and screened appropriately,” Earnest told reporters.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Washington, has appealed for a travel ban as have several other lawmakers.