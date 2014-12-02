FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Ebola fight not close to being over
December 2, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says Ebola fight not close to being over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BETHESDA, Md., Dec 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama urged Congress on Tuesday to approve a $6.18 billion request for funding the fight against Ebola before lawmakers leave on a holiday recess in two weeks, calling the struggle against the virus far from over.

Obama, in remarks at the National Institutes of Health in a suburb of Washington, said the U.S. strategy against Ebola was beginning to show some results but that much more remains to be done.

“Every hotspot is an ember that if not contained can become a new fire, so we cannot let down our guard even for a minute,” Obama said. “And we can’t just fight this epidemic, we have to extinguish it.” (Reporting By Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

