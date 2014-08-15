FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

IOC bars Ebola-region athletes from some events in Youth Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it was prohibiting young athletes from the Ebola-affected region of West Africa from participating in certain events at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China.

Athletes from West Africa, where authorities are battling an outbreak of the Ebola virus, will not be allowed to compete in combat sports or in the swimming pool, as it is impossible to rule out the risk of potential infection, the IOC and the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
