Polish doctors test man for Ebola virus

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A man has been hospitalised in Poland pending blood tests on whether he has the Ebola virus, a spokesman for the local epidemiological service said on Monday.

The 31-year-old man called for an ambulance on Monday, saying he was feeling unwell, and was taken to the Bieganski hospital in Lodz, about 130 km (80 miles) west of the Polish capital, spokesman Zbigniew Solarz said.

The symptoms he was showing could also be caused by a number of other diseases, for example malaria, Solarz said.

The man told medical staff that he had been in Germany where he had come into contact with people from Guinea, in West Africa, a spokesman for Poland’s sanitary inspectorate, Jan Bondar, said.

Guinea, along with neighbouring Sierra Leone and Liberia has seen the worst outbreaks of the Ebola virus. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)