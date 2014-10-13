FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish doctors test man for Ebola virus
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 13, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Polish doctors test man for Ebola virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A man has been hospitalised in Poland pending blood tests on whether he has the Ebola virus, a spokesman for the local epidemiological service said on Monday.

The 31-year-old man called for an ambulance on Monday, saying he was feeling unwell, and was taken to the Bieganski hospital in Lodz, about 130 km (80 miles) west of the Polish capital, spokesman Zbigniew Solarz said.

The symptoms he was showing could also be caused by a number of other diseases, for example malaria, Solarz said.

The man told medical staff that he had been in Germany where he had come into contact with people from Guinea, in West Africa, a spokesman for Poland’s sanitary inspectorate, Jan Bondar, said.

Guinea, along with neighbouring Sierra Leone and Liberia has seen the worst outbreaks of the Ebola virus. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.