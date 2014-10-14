FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Initial blood test shows Polish man does not have Ebola virus
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Initial blood test shows Polish man does not have Ebola virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - An initial blood test on a man in Poland suspected of being infected with Ebola showed he does not have the virus, a health official said on Tuesday.

The 31-year old man was hospitalised in the city of Lodz, central Poland, after reporting Ebola-like symptoms and saying that on a visit to Germany he had come into contact with people from Guinea, in west Africa, where the virus is present.

“Samples of the patient’s blood are now being tested. I know the first sample gave a negative result (for the presence of Ebola), but two samples are always tested,” said Jan Bondar, spokesman for Poland’s Chief Sanitary Inspectorate.

“I think that we should get the final result about noon,” he said. Polish health officials have said it was unlikely the man could have been infected with Ebola and that they were carrying out the tests on him purely as a precaution. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe and Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.