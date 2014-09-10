FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinean who brought Ebola to Senegal recovers from virus
September 10, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Guinean who brought Ebola to Senegal recovers from virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The first case of the Ebola virus detected in Senegal, a 21-year-old student who arrived from neighbouring Guinea last month, has recovered from the deadly disease, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We did a first blood test on Friday and a second 48 hours later and both of them came back negative,” Papa Amadou Diack, Senegal’s director of health, told Reuters. “This is very good news for the patient and for the country.”

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday there were two other suspected cases of Ebola in Senegal, but no other confirmed ones. The world’s worst ever outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever has killed at least 2,296 people, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Daniel Flynn Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

