UPDATE 1-Sierra Rutile sees limited operations during Ebola lockdown

By Karen Rebelo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Minerals group Sierra Rutile Ltd said its operations in Sierra Leone would be restricted during the three-day countrywide lockdown to halt the spread of Ebola and that it would optimize operations to lessen its impact on the business.

The company, which mines rutile, a raw form of titanium dioxide, in the south west of Sierra Leone, said exports would not be affected and that essential services such as the power plant and a health clinic would continue to operate as normal.

A company spokeswoman said there were about 1,400 employees in Sierra Leone.

The West African country will restrict residents to the areas around their homes for three days from Sept. 19 in a bid to halt new infections and help health workers track down people suffering from the disease.

Sierra Rutile expects to produce 131,000 tonnes of rutile this year.

“Based on historical inventory levels, we believe inventory is currently more than sufficient to cover the three-day restriction period, which we estimate would represent a maximum production impact in the order of 1,000-3,000 tonnes of rutile,” analysts at Mirabaud Securities said in a note.

Ebola, a contagious, haemorrhagic fever, was first discovered in eastern Guinea in March. Since then, it has killed more than 2,400 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, making it the worst Ebola outbreak the world has seen. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Maju Samuel)