MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Madrid’s international airport Barajas on Thursday activated an emergency protocol due to a suspected case of Ebola related to a person on an Air France flight, a spokeswoman for airports operator AENA said.

Spain’s health ministry confirmed the Ebola emergency protocol had been set in motion but declined to give further details.

No one at Air France was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Sarah White)