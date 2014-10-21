FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish nurse with Ebola cleared of disease - doctors
October 21, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Spanish nurse with Ebola cleared of disease - doctors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Spanish nurse infected with Ebola in Madrid after caring for two patients with the virus has tested negative in a second examination, meaning she is clear of the disease, doctors at the hospital treating her said on Tuesday.

A health source earlier confirmed Teresa Romero, 44, had tested negative for a second time. She was diagnosed with Ebola two weeks ago, becoming the first person to catch the disease outside Africa in the current outbreak. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

