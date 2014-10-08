FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second person tests negative for Ebola in Madrid - health authority
October 8, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Second person tests negative for Ebola in Madrid - health authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spanish health authorities said on Wednesday that another person being monitored in Madrid for Ebola had tested negative for the disease.

The man, a Spaniard who had travelled from Nigeria, was one of several people hospitalised after authorities confirmed on Monday that a Spanish nurse had caught the disease in Madrid.

A second nurse was also cleared of Ebola. A third nursing assistant was hospitalised late on Tuesday for monitoring, a source at La Paz hospital said - bringing the number of people examined in hospital for Ebola to five, two of whom tested negative. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

