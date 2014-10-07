Four people monitored in Spain on suspicion of Ebola

MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Four people, including the nurse who tested for Ebola on Monday, were hospitalized and being monitored over suspicion of potential contagion of the deadly disease, Spain’s health authorities said on Tuesday.

Officials for Madrid’s health system told a press conference those hospitalized included the nurse’s husband, a traveller from one affected country and another health worker.

They also said the nurse, who did not leave Madrid during her vacations, was currently being treated with drip using antibodies from previous infected patients. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)