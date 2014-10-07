FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish health worker under observation tests negative for Ebola
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 7, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Spanish health worker under observation tests negative for Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - One of four people being monitored in hospital for Ebola in Spain has tested negative for the disease, a Spanish health source told Reuters, after the first known case of a contagion outside of Africa was confirmed in Madrid on Monday.

The person cleared in the tests is a female health worker, who had diarrhoea but no fever, and who was hospitalised along with three others as Spain tries to stem the spread of Ebola.

A nurse who cared for two Ebola sufferers repatriated from Africa became on Monday the first person known to have contracted the virus outside Africa. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.