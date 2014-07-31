FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola to be discussed at Washington summit next week -U.S. official
July 31, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola to be discussed at Washington summit next week -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The spread of the deadly Ebola virus and assistance for affected countries will be discussed during an African summit in Washington next week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the issue will be discussed in detail during side meetings.

The leaders of Sierra Leone and Liberia, two of the worst affected countries, have canceled plans to attend the summit. It is unclear whether the president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, still plans to travel to Washington.

“I have spoken to all three heads of state to get from them where they see things going and what we can do to better assist them and we will be discussing that during the summit,” Thomas-Greenfield told an audience at the Atlantic Council. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)

