Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia target zero new Ebola cases in 60 days

CONAKRY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the three countries hardest hit by an epidemic of Ebola, set a target of reducing the number of new cases to zero within 60 days, the countries said on Monday.

The worst Ebola epidemic in history broke out in late 2013 in Guinea and has killed close to 10,000 people in total. The spread of the virus is slowing but the World Heath Organization warned against complacency after a recent spike in cases. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Janet Lawrence)