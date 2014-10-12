FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Other Ebola infections possible among Texas health workers-CDC
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 12, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Other Ebola infections possible among Texas health workers-CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - It is possible that other healthcare workers who came into contact with an Ebola patient in Texas could be at risk of contracting the disease, a U.S. health official said on Sunday after one medical worker was confirmed to have been infected.

“If this individual was exposed, which they were, it is possible that other individuals were exposed,” Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, told a news conference. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

