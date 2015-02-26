FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Corgenix's Ebola test for emergency use
February 26, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves Corgenix's Ebola test for emergency use

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Corgenix Medical Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Ebola test for emergency use.

The company’s so-called ReEBOV Antigen Rapid Test involves putting a drop of blood on a small paper strip and waiting for 15-25 minutes for a reaction.

The test is able to correctly identify about 92 percent of Ebola-infected patients and 85 percent of those not infected with the virus, the World Health Organization said earlier this month. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
