February 20, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

WHO approves 15-minute Ebola test by Corgenix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has approved the first rapid test for Ebola in a potential breakthrough for ending an epidemic that has killed almost 10,000 people in West Africa, it said on Friday.

The test, developed by Corgenix Medical Corp, is less accurate than the standard PCR test but is easy to perform, does not require electricity, and can give results within 15 minutes, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.

Procurement and roll-out of the test kits will not begin immediately because the company is still working out costing and needs a week or two more to finish administrative procedures with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

