U.S. soldier just returned from West Africa dies near Texas base
#Healthcare
January 13, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. soldier just returned from West Africa dies near Texas base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. Army soldier who just returned from West Africa and was self-monitoring for Ebola symptoms was found dead on Tuesday near the Texas base where he was posted, Fort Hood officials said.

“At this point, there is no indication of the Ebola virus disease, but medical tests are under way to ensure there is no threat to the community,” Army officials said in a statement.

The unidentified soldier, who recently returned to Fort Hood in central Texas on emergency leave, was monitoring himself twice daily and reporting his status to medical officials, they said.

He was found dead at his off-post residence in the town of Killeen. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
