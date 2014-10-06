FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas to set up infectious disease task force in wake of Ebola
#Healthcare
October 6, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Texas to set up infectious disease task force in wake of Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Rick Perry on Monday said the state was setting up an infectious disease task force in the wake of a man in Dallas becoming diagnosed with Ebola.

Perry also called for more federal action to contain Ebola, such as enhanced border protection, adding that he did not support bans on travel from the Ebola-hit countries in West Africa. The infected man arrived in Texas from Liberia.

“Over the past several days, we have learned a lot about the unique challenges of situations like this, and it’s important that we continue to adapt our responses to these realities,” Perry told a news conference at the capitol building.

The head of the new Texas team, Texas A&M Health Science Center Chief Executive Brett Giroir, called Ebola a “serious concern” for Texas.

“We live in an interconnected world, where an outbreak anywhere is a risk everywhere,” Giroir said. (Reporting By Jon Herskovitz, editing by Peter Henderson)

