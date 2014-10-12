Texas health care worker tests positive for Ebola

Oct 12 (Reuters) - A health care worker at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who provided care for an Ebola patient there has tested positive for Ebola in a preliminary test, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement on Sunday.

The health care worker reported a low-grade fever Friday night and was isolated and referred for testing, it said.

“We knew a second case could be a reality, and we’ve been preparing for this possibility,” said Dr. David Lakey, commissioner of the health service. (Reporting by Jason Neely)