West Africa Ebola toll passes 1,200, quarantine victims to get food - WHO
#Healthcare
August 19, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

West Africa Ebola toll passes 1,200, quarantine victims to get food - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cases in West Africa’s Ebola outbreak this year have risen to 2,240, including 1,229 deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday, reporting the toll in four countries including Nigeria.

The WHO said it was working with the U.N.’s World Food Programme to ensure food delivery to 1 million people living in Ebola quarantine zones in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

“Food has been delivered to hospitalised patients and people under quarantine who are not able to leave their homes to purchase food. Providing regular food supplies is a potent means of limiting unnecessary movement,” the WHO said in a statement.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
