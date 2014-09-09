FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola death toll rises to at least 2,296 - WHO
#Healthcare
September 9, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola death toll rises to at least 2,296 - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The death toll from the worst Ebola outbreak in history has risen to at least 2,296 out of 4,293 cases in five West African countries, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

The figures show almost 200 new deaths from the disease but were as of Sept 6, meaning that they represent only one day since the WHO’s previous update, which related to Sept 5.

But the latest data still reflects the situation as of Sept 5 in Liberia, the worst affected country, suggesting the true toll is already much higher. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

