Ebola death toll rises, fewer cases in Guinea than thought - WHO
#Healthcare
October 31, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola death toll rises, fewer cases in Guinea than thought - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Ebola epidemic has killed 4,951 people out of 13,567 infected in eight countries, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, slightly revising downwards its figures for cases mainly due to “suspected cases in Guinea being discarded”.

The toll reflects a rise of 31 deaths since the United Nations agency reported its previous figures on Wednesday, while the number of overall cases fell by 136.

All 83 contacts of a health care worker in Spain infected with Ebola have completed a first 21-day period of virus incubation, but a second 21-day period must follow before the country can be declared free of the disease, the WHO said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich

