W.African Ebola outbreak death toll reaches 1,013 - WHO
August 11, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

W.African Ebola outbreak death toll reaches 1,013 - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The death toll from the worst ever outbreak of Ebola has reached 1,013 after another 52 people died in the three days to Aug. 9 in three West African countries, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The largest number of reported new deaths were in Liberia, where 29 people died, followed by 17 in Sierra Leone and six in Guinea, the WHO said in a statement on its website. The total number of cases rose to 1,848, it said. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn, editing by G Crosse)

