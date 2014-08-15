FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from Ebola outbreak hits 1,145 in West Africa- WHO
#Healthcare
August 15, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Death toll from Ebola outbreak hits 1,145 in West Africa- WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The death toll from the worst ever outbreak of Ebola has risen to 1,145, the World Health Organization said on Friday, as 76 new deaths were reported in the two days to August 13 in the four West African nations affected by the epidemic.

The U.N. health agency said that a total of 152 confirmed, probable and suspected new cases of the deadly hemorrhagic fever were reported in the two day period in Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, bringing the total for the outbreak to 2,127. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Emma Farge)


