West Africa Ebola death toll passes 3,000 -WHO
September 26, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

West Africa Ebola death toll passes 3,000 -WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of Ebola in West Africa has risen to at least 3,091 out of 6,574 probable, suspected and confirmed cases, the World Health Organisation said on Friday.

Liberia has recorded 1,830 deaths, around three times as many as both Guinea and Sierra Leone, the two other most affected countries, according to WHO data.

Nigeria and Senegal, the two other nations that have had confirmed cases of Ebola in the region, did not record any new cases or deaths. (Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

