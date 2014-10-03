Ebola death toll rises to 3,439 - WHO

GENEVA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The world’s worst Ebola outbreak on record has now killed 3,439 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

There had been 739 deaths in Guinea and 623 deaths in Sierra Leone by the end of Oct. 1, and 2,069 deaths in Liberia by Sept. 30, the data showed. There have also been eight deaths in Nigeria, the U.N. body said.

Overall, the WHO said there had been 7,492 cases recorded, including 20 in Nigeria, one in Senegal and one in the United States. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)