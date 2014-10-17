FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola death toll rises to 4,546 in hardest-hit countries - WHO
October 17, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola death toll rises to 4,546 in hardest-hit countries - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The death toll in the Ebola outbreak has risen to 4,546 out of 9,191 known cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

A further 20 cases including 8 deaths in Nigeria, and one non-fatal case in Senegal, have also been recorded, it said. Earier on Friday, the WHO declared the outbreak in Senegal officially over, after twice the maximum incubation period of 21 days had passed.

The death toll includes 239 health workers, it said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

